The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country with immense pomp and fervour. Amid this, school girls in Delhi tied rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist on 30 August and celebrated the auspicious occasion with him.

A video shared on social media shows young school girls, some dressed in colourful attires, tying rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist and interacting with him.

One of the rakhis, tied by a student had PM Modi’s picture on it.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year across India and the festival falls annually on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day) of Shravan Maas (Sawan month).

The day cherishes the relationship between a brother and a sister. They show their love to them by tying Rakhi (sacred thread), exchanging gifts, offering sweets and celebrating the bond of love and affection they share.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Happy Rakshabandhan to all my family members. This auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, is a sacred reflection of our culture. I wish, this festival strengthens the feeling of affection, harmony and harmony in everyone's life," PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बहन और भाई के बीच अटूट विश्वास और अगाध प्रेम को समर्पित रक्षाबंधन का ये पावन पर्व, हमारी संस्कृति का पवित्र प्रतिबिंब है। मेरी कामना है, यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में स्नेह, सद्भाव और सौहार्द की भावना को और प्रगाढ़ करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023

On Tuesday, PM Modi gave Raksha Bandhan gift to all his sisters across the country by announcing a cut in prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders, saying the festival of Rakhi is about “increasing happiness within the family” and this reduction will provide more comfort to “sisters” and make their life easier.

“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God," the PM said.

With inputs from agencies