Watch: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares video with a dog; teaches 'best way to do meetings'

Attending meetings all day can make any person feel bored. Very few people like sitting in a room all day and attending presentations and meetings one after the other. But Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has found a way to beat the boredom.

The 35-year-old recently posted a video that shows him playing with a dog while attending a meeting. Captioned “the best way to do meetings,” the clip has gone viral on social media.

The best way to do meetings 😍 pic.twitter.com/xSL0Q6nq3i — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 18, 2021

The 13-second clip has received over 84,000 views and 5,000 likes on Twitter. Many were appreciative of the clip, saying they wanted to work in a pet-friendly company like Ola. Others said this way should be the only one to hold meetings.

According to media reports, the clip was shot at the Ola Electric Campus in Bengaluru. The campus houses a number of stray dogs, which are fed, collared, and taken care of by the ride-sharing company. The clip posted by Aggarwal showed him petting one such dog while in a meeting.

After the video surfaced, pictures of the dogs at Ola Electric Campus have also gone viral. Several people have shared pictures of the strays lounging around the campus and being given a free run of the facilities.

Ola has long been considered a dog-friendly company. Employees were allowed to bring their dogs to the workspace in 2019. The company recently launched its electric scooter at the campus.

But Ola is not the only dog-friendly company in India. Bombay House, the Tata Group’s global headquarters, has also adopted stray dogs. The company has built a special kennel for the strays living in the area.