A dozen people were stuck on the second and third floors of the building in Sector 18 market as a fire broke there. “We safely evacuated all of them and there were no casualties. 4 fire tenders on the spot. Fire under control,” Arun Singh, Chief Fire Officer

Noida: A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a K block building in Sector in Noida on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as three fire tenders were dispatched immediately after the information was shared to the Fire safety office. They doused the fire completely in a few hours and rescued nearly 10-15 people from the fourth floor of the

building using the hydraulic lamp.

Due to the fire in a building in K Block in Sector 18, today after heavy efforts by the fire officials, several people were safely evacuated from the upper floor by using cranes.

Shri Sushil Kumar Jain, President, Sector 18 Market Association Noida, said that due to the

Sushil Kumar Jain, president of the sector 18 market association that all the traders are requested to get the fire extinguishing equipment and plants of their own establishments thoroughly checked and take the NOC of the Fire Department, if not there. So that such incidents can be avoided in time.