India

#Watch: Noida Police firefighters rescue people from a building on fire in Sector 18

A dozen people were stuck on the second and third floors of the building in Sector 18 market as a fire broke there. “We safely evacuated all of them and there were no casualties. 4 fire tenders on the spot. Fire under control,” Arun Singh, Chief Fire Officer

FP Staff September 07, 2022 18:33:38 IST
#Watch: Noida Police firefighters rescue people from a building on fire in Sector 18

Noida sector 18 fire. Image Firstpost

Noida: A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a K block building in Sector in Noida on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as three fire tenders were dispatched immediately after the information was shared to the Fire safety office. They doused the fire completely in a few hours and rescued nearly 10-15 people from the fourth floor of the
building using the hydraulic lamp.

Giving details, police said a dozen people were stuck on the second and third floors of the building in Sector 18 market as a fire broke there. “We safely evacuated all of them and there were no casualties. 4 fire tenders on the spot. Fire under control,” Arun Singh, Chief Fire Officer.

Sushil Kumar Jain, president of the sector 18 market association that all the traders are requested to get the fire extinguishing equipment and plants of their own establishments thoroughly checked and take the NOC of the Fire Department, if not there. So that such incidents can be avoided in time.

Updated Date: September 07, 2022 18:42:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Road closed, traffic diversion as the goliaths come tumbling down
India

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Road closed, traffic diversion as the goliaths come tumbling down

Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida through Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37. Vehicles will have to take the route via City Centre and Sector 71 to reach their destinations

Twin tower demolition: Noida Police ban use of drones from 26 to 31 August over security reasons
India

Twin tower demolition: Noida Police ban use of drones from 26 to 31 August over security reasons

The Noida Police on Thursday banned use of drones in city skies from 26 to 31 August citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers, according to an order.