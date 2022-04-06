India

Watch: News reporter harasses Haldiram’s manager for 'Urdu' description on namkeen mixture

In the 2.20 minute video, the reporter can be seen forcefully questioning the manager about the description at the back of the namkeen packet, which is purportedly written in Urdu while the main text on the front side is printed in English.

FP Trending April 06, 2022 15:27:24 IST
Watch: News reporter harasses Haldiram’s manager for 'Urdu' description on namkeen mixture

Screenshot

A video of a news reporter harassing the store manager of a Haldiram outlet for an"Urdu" description of its namkeen mixture has gone viral. In the clip, the reporter is seen asking about the 'Urdu' description on the packaging of the company's falhari mixture, which is consumed by devotees during Navratri.

In the 2.20 minute video, the reporter can be seen forcefully questioning the manager about the description at the back of the namkeen packet, which is purportedly written in Urdu while the main text on the front side is printed in English.

The now-viral video has grabbed attention on social media after a Hindi news channel – Sudarshan News shared the clip of the reporter confronting the store manager. As the video proceeds, the female reporter can be seen aggressively asking the manager what Haldiram is trying to hide by concealing the description in Urdu.

The manager clarifies that food inside the packet is not a health hazard. “If you want to have this you can have it, if you don’t want to have it, you can just keep this here and go from my outlet,” the manager tells the reporter.

Watch this video here: https://twitter.com/alishan_jafri/status/1511357850861203456?s=20&t=rCX6-igG4Jeo7o_4QNoTbg

Since being shared on social media, this video has collected more than 8 lakh views and left Twitter users aghast at the reporter's invective. Many users commented that the writing on the packet is actually Arabic because Haldiram's products are exported to Middle Eastern countries.

Some praised the store manager for maintaining his cool throughout the video. Others were proud of the fact that Indian snacks were exported globally and praised Haldiram for its business acumen. Many people also slammed the reporter for her behaviour towards the manager.

Here are a few of the reactions:

 

Updated Date: April 06, 2022 15:27:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ride along the waves: Kerala introduces new floating bridge at Beypore beach
India

Ride along the waves: Kerala introduces new floating bridge at Beypore beach

The bridge has been constructed with 1,300 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blocks weighing seven kilos and can carry up to 500 tourists at a time

Couples gifted 'bulldozers' at mass wedding in Prayagraj; here's what happened
India

Couples gifted 'bulldozers' at mass wedding in Prayagraj; here's what happened

The brides thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the unique gift.

Harsh Goenka shares list of 'biggest career mistakes', social media users react
India

Harsh Goenka shares list of 'biggest career mistakes', social media users react

According to the industrialist, “thinking you know everything” and “not networking” are two of the biggest career mistakes an individual can make