Watch: News reporter harasses Haldiram’s manager for 'Urdu' description on namkeen mixture

In the 2.20 minute video, the reporter can be seen forcefully questioning the manager about the description at the back of the namkeen packet, which is purportedly written in Urdu while the main text on the front side is printed in English.

A video of a news reporter harassing the store manager of a Haldiram outlet for an"Urdu" description of its namkeen mixture has gone viral. In the clip, the reporter is seen asking about the 'Urdu' description on the packaging of the company's falhari mixture, which is consumed by devotees during Navratri.

The now-viral video has grabbed attention on social media after a Hindi news channel – Sudarshan News shared the clip of the reporter confronting the store manager. As the video proceeds, the female reporter can be seen aggressively asking the manager what Haldiram is trying to hide by concealing the description in Urdu.

The manager clarifies that food inside the packet is not a health hazard. “If you want to have this you can have it, if you don’t want to have it, you can just keep this here and go from my outlet,” the manager tells the reporter.

Since being shared on social media, this video has collected more than 8 lakh views and left Twitter users aghast at the reporter's invective. Many users commented that the writing on the packet is actually Arabic because Haldiram's products are exported to Middle Eastern countries.

Some praised the store manager for maintaining his cool throughout the video. Others were proud of the fact that Indian snacks were exported globally and praised Haldiram for its business acumen. Many people also slammed the reporter for her behaviour towards the manager.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Well, this language isn't Urdu, it's Arabic, if you translate it just see what is shown... Lol we must be proud that our products are being exported(mostly to gulf) at such massive scale.

We are Proud of you @HaldiramSnacks .#ProductOfIndia #MadeInIndia#haldiram #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/wreEUbmBS1 — Sachin Mudgal 🇮🇳 (@SachinMudgal630) April 5, 2022

Where's the police? Just throw the hooligan out of the shop. #Haldirams https://t.co/3JvU2VsAD2 — Anmol Alphonso 🕵️🌻 (@AnmolAlphonso) April 5, 2022

The funniest video I have seen ever...

Hats off to the #Haldirams executive ... https://t.co/8pCR4CRTrb — Jahangir Alam (@TheJahangirAlam) April 5, 2022

And people consume such nonsense? What is the I&B ministry doing? Why are Indian Businesses being harassed in the name of communal hate ? First #Himalaya .. now #Haldirams ! This isn't Journalism at all! #ShameOnSudarshanTV https://t.co/0kOU5FMPne — Deepali Prabhu (@Deepali_p) April 5, 2022

Kudos to the #Haldirams lady for not taking Nazi tactics quietly. She fought back forcefully and passionately! That's what India needs more of. Not explaining painstakingly cos they don't want answers. They just want to keep screaming questions and spreading hate! https://t.co/6VGWjlqIbM — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) April 5, 2022