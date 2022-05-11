Watch | Mysterious gold coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra Pradesh

The 43-sceond clip shows some people trying to move the chariot forward amid the stormy waves. A crowd had gathered around the harbour as people dragged the chariot to the shoreline

As cyclone Asani continues to make an impact on the eastern coast of India, a mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday, 10 May. The chariot was found at the region's Sunnapalli Sea Harbour.

People near the coastline were seen dragging the object out of the sea and bringing it ashore. A video of the same has been shared by news agency ANI.

The 43-sceond clip shows some people trying to move the chariot forward amid the stormy waves. A crowd had gathered around the harbour as people dragged the chariot to the shoreline.

According to the sub-inspector of Naupada (Srikakulam district), the intelligence department has been informed about the happenings. "It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," the SI said. The video has garnered over 64,000 views since it was posted some hours ago. The mysterious chariot grabbed eyeballs on the internet, with many users pitching forward their theories as to how it came to be in Andhra Pradesh. Here are some of their reactions: Many people found the incident ‘suspicious’.



Some even speculated where the chariot may have washed up from.

Others were reminded of the 26 November terrorist attacks, and lambasted the incident as a ‘serious security lapse’.



Several people wrote that security in the coastal regions needs to be looked after in a better manner.



Of course, some couldn’t resist cracking a joke referring to the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.



Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department stated that Asani has weakened from a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ into a 'cyclonic storm' and it is likely to become a depression by the morning of 12 May, Thursday. Several parts of Andhra Pradesh have received heavy rainfall as the cyclone makes its way toward the state. According to the department, the storm is expected to move northwards for the next few hours, before recurving north-northeastwards and emerging into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh's coast by night.