A few days ago, the police also raised awareness regarding the COVID-19 vaccine through a meme featuring Hrithik Roshan’s character from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Promoting traffic safety practices in public, Mumbai Police has now joined hands with wrestler The Great Khali. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police, the superstar wrestler indicates how using the right size of helmet is as important as wearing one.

In the video, Khali was seen entering a room and addressing viewers when he said that they will go on a long drive. Once in the room, the wrestler sat on a table and tried putting the helmet on, however, it was small and could not fit Khali’s head.

Sharing the video featuring The Great Khali, Mumbai Police said that even the great wrestler knows a ride cannot go far without a proper helmet.

The message, which was shared in English and Marathi by the Mumbai Police, garnered more than 50,000 views in a day. The handle of Mumbai Police often shares images, memes and videos to attract social media users and encourage them to follow general safety practices and abide by the rules.

Reacting to the video, a user said “Salute to Mumbai Police” while another said that the message is great and they appreciate it coming from The Great Khali. The clip was first shared by Khali a week ago on his personal handle.

A few days ago, the police also raised awareness regarding the COVID-19 vaccine through a meme featuring Hrithik Roshan’s character from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. They encourage people to take the vaccine and wear face masks post vaccination to protect themselves from the coronavirus .