Watch | Multi-storey building crashes down like a pack of cards in Shimla; no loss of life

According to a senior official, the structure collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains

A multi-storey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Shimla on Thursday evening, a senior official said.

The incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

#WATCH | A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident, said Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj. pic.twitter.com/IoNHk3yXmF — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the property as soon as possible 15 days ago. Some families, however, has insisted on staying as they did not believe warnings about the building's potential collapse.

According to reports, the incessant heavy rains and landslides in the region had loosened the soil under the building, which was raised without a strong foundation.

With inputs from PTI