Watch: MP man carries dead niece on shoulders after hospital failed to provide ambulance

Chattarpur (MP): The dilapidated health facilities in Madhya Pradesh were exposed once again when people spotted a man walking on crowded road in Chattarpur while carrying the dead body of his four-year-old niece on shoulders.

A video of the man walking on a busy stretch is circling across social media platforms, attracting angry reactions from netizens. The helpless man wandered here and there carrying the body in his shoulder for two hours, later reached his home in a remote village by a city bus full of passengers.

A man carried the body of his four-year-old niece on his shoulders and took a bus to his village because he could not get a hearse from a hospital, This comes nearly four months after a four-year-old girl's body was carried by her family on their shoulders. Both in Chhatarpur. pic.twitter.com/NXZUNODqUT — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 20, 2022

As per the reports, 4-year-old Preeti was playing with her friends near the river on Wednesday morning in Patan village of Bajna police station area of the district, during which the girl accidentally got trapped in the mud.

The girl’s maternal uncle Kishori was taking a bath in the river at the time of the accident, immediately pulled her out of the mud and took her to Bijawar Hospital in a critical condition.

Seeing the condition of the girl, she was referred to the district hospital. Where the girl died during treatment. Later an autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to Kishori.

He allegedly took rounds of the hospital management’s officer and pleaded for an ambulance to take the dead body home. However, no one came forward to help.

Around 2 hours later, Kishori, allegedly in desperation, picked up the body on his shoulders left the hospital on foot. He reportedly took a taxi from the crossroads to the old Bijawar Naka, where he boarded a bus to his village.

When asked for a reaction, Chief Medical Health Officer Lakhan Tiwari said it is the job of the Urban Development department to make arrangements for the transport of dead bodies. “I request people not to drag the hospital and its doctors into this,” he said.

Past incidents

This is not the first case of not getting a dead body in Chhatarpur, many such cases have come to the fore even before this. Even a few months ago, the vehicle was not found after the death of a young man in the district hospital, after which the body had to be taken home by tying it on a motorcycle.

Even a day before, a similar incident occurred in Singrauli district where a couple had to carry their stillborn in the side box of their bike after being allegedly denied an ambulance by the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)