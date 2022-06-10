Watch | Man, taxi driver run over after they stop to save bird on Mumbai's sea link road

The accused taxi driver was arrested for causing death due to negligence. He has been sent to judicial custody too. Identified as Ravindrakumar Jaiswar (38), a case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving.

In an unfortunate accident, a 43-year-old businessman and his driver were killed by a speeding taxi on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The businessman identified as Amar Manish Jariwala along with his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat was trying to save a bird when the accident happened on the north-bound carriageway. Shocking CCTV visuals related to the accident have surfaced online.

Watch it here:

What a tragedy. This is Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/VSTQz27vqY — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) June 10, 2022

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident occurred on 30 May when Jariwala was going to Malad via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link route. Suddenly, a kite crashed into the car, following which Jariwala asked his driver Kamat to stop the vehicle. They both got down on the busy Sea Link Road to rescue the injured bird.

Kamat parked the car in a corner and Jariwala picked up the injured bird. As they were checking on the bird, a speeding car on the same route rammed into them. The impact was so strong and severe that the duo flew into the air and dropped flat to the ground.

Both were then rushed to the city’s Lilavati Hospital where Jariwala was declared brought dead while Kamat was in a critical condition. However, the driver died days later during treatment.

The accused taxi driver was arrested for causing death due to negligence. He has been sent to judicial custody too. Identified as Ravindrakumar Jaiswar (38), a case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving.

“Motorists should drive in such a way that s/he can see things that are 100 metres ahead and the vehicle can be controlled,” a police officer said, as quoted by TOI. He further mentioned that stopping on the sea link is not allowed, also the speed limit is 80kmph.

Investigating officer PSI Kiran Jadhav informed that the accident took place near pole number 76 on the Bandra-Worli sea link. The police team came into action and reached the spot as soon as they got information about the accident.