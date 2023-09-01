WATCH: Man shot at inside hospital in Bihar’s Arrah, condition critical
A man was critically injured after an unknown assailant shot at him inside premises of a hospital in Bihar’s Arrah city on Thursday evening, police said
#WATCH | A person was shot by an unknown assailant inside a hospital in Bihar’s Arrah yesterday
Sub-Inspector Anil Singh says, “The injured is being treated. Further investigation is being done.”
(CCTV visuals source: Hospital) pic.twitter.com/Jc3xBiLJ8r
— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
In a video posted on X, formerly known a Twitter, a man can be seen firing two-three shots at the person before fleeing. Another man at the hospital can be seen chasing the accused in the video.
According to IANS news agency, the victim had gone with his pregnant wife to admit her for delivery in the hospital when the assailant opened fire at him, inflicting two gunshot injuries.
The doctors immediately operated on him and removed the bullets but his condition is said to be critical.
The incident took place at a private hospital in Darahra locality under town police station in the district.
The incident led to huge chaos in the hospital and the attackers managed to flee without any resistance.
The local police is now scanning the CCTV footages to identify the accused.
“The injured is being treated. Further investigation is on,” said sub-inspector Anil Singh.
With inputs from agencies
