WATCH: Man kills minor daughter, drags body behind motorcycle across village. Her fault a night out

In a horrifying incident of honour killing that unfolded in the Muchhal village of Tangra in Amritsar, Punjab, a father turned himself into the police after brutally killing his 16-year-old daughter, dragging his body tied to his motorcycle in the entire village and dumping it on railway tracks.

As per the accused, he killed his daughter to preserve what he perceived as his family’s reputation. After committing the heinous crime, he callously tied his daughter’s lifeless body to his motorcycle and paraded it throughout the village.

The macabre procession concluded with the father discarding the body onto nearby railway tracks.

It came to light after a CCTV video showing him parading the dead body sufaced on internet.

Brutal honor killing incident in Muchhal village of #Amritsar, where a girl left home a day before without informing her parents & the next day when she returned home, her father tied her to his motorcycle & dragged to the railway line, where the girl's dead body was later found. pic.twitter.com/dIZkKEyac2 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 10, 2023

In a statement to police following his surrender, the accused explained that his daughter’s conduct had raised suspicions.

She had spent a night at someone else’s residence, a situation that, in his eyes, tarnished the family’s standing.

He justified his extreme actions by asserting that the younger generation, including his daughter, should heed the lessons of tradition and decorum.

Eyewitnesses from the village reported the grim episode, recounting how the father had confronted the daughter upon her return home on Thursday at 2 pm.

Without uttering a word, he resorted to a sharp weapon to end her life.

The girl’s mother disclosed that her daughter had been missing for two days prior to her tragic return. Upon the girl’s arrival, the father, driven by an apparent fury, seized her by the hair and forcibly expelled her from the house.

The mother further shared that the entire family had been threatened with harm should anyone intervene. Consequently, they remained paralyzed by fear, unable to prevent the unfolding tragedy.

In a disturbing turn of events, the father proceeded to attach his daughter’s lifeless body to the rear of his motorcycle.

His sinister plan involved placing the body on the railway tracks, aiming to conceal the crime as an accidental fatality.

However, swift police intervention thwarted this effort, as they arrived at the scene before any train could pass and took possession of the body.

The police are set to secure a remand for the accused father, in order to procure the weapon used in the murder.