Watch: Man greets Zomato delivery agent with 'aarti ki thali'

When a delivery agent gets late in delivering a food item, then we usually expect the customer to scold him. But it is not always the case. Some people understand the struggle of these delivery agents getting through traffic. At least, this is what appears to be the case from a video which has been shared recently on Twitter. In the clip, a Zomato delivery agent is greeted by a customer with ‘aarti ki thali’ (plate for Aarti) after he arrives. The agent arrived after the customer waited for an hour. The customer applies ‘tika’ on the forehead of the delivery agent as he sings, “Aayiye, aapka intezaar tha (Come, I was waiting for you).” He also sprinkles some holy water on him. In the caption of his video, the man wrote, “Getting your order despite “Dilli ka traffic”. Thank you Zomato.”

Have a look at this video here:



The video attracted a wide range of reactions. Some people commented that the delivery agent passed the vibe check. Many people sarcastically pointed out how the delivery agent took off his helmet for the tilak.

This is not the only video on social media in which a food delivery agent was appreciated. A video was shared on Instagram in July in which a Zomato delivery agent was seen carrying his children with him while delivering the order. The caption of the video read that it is very inspiring to see that this Zomato delivery agent spends the whole day in the Sun with his two children. The caption went on to say that if a person wants, then he can do anything.

Watch this clip here:



In the video, the customer asks him if he carries his kids to work. To this, he replies ‘yes’. The customer gets very impressed by his dedication and appreciates him. But he also advises him not to take the kids out with him in the sunlight.

Recently, another video was tweeted in which a Dunzo delivery agent was seen running to deliver a package to a woman standing at the door of a moving train.

Watch this clip here:



The man ran as fast as he could and successfully delivered the order.