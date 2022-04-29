Watch | Man gives bird few drops of water; heartwarming gesture wins over internet

Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared a short clip signifying the tragic consequences of climate change in recent years.

The effects of blistering heatwaves and climate change are being felt not just by human beings, but by animals as well. Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared a short clip signifying the tragic consequences of climate change in recent years.

Nanda took to his personal Twitter handle to post a video of a person feeding a little bird water with a bottle lid. In the heartwarming clip, a bird is seen struggling under the scorching sun in the middle of the road. The bird seems thirsty and is getting out of breath because of the blazing heat.

Then a man pours a small amount of water into the cork of a bottle and put it near the bird. Later, he feeds the bird with his own hand. IFS officer Susanta Nanda said that the video delivered a strong message regarding the importance of a single drop of water. He also tried to spread awareness about climate change through the clip.

Watch the video here:

Every drop of water has its own story…

Only getting tragic with climate change.

(VC in the clip) pic.twitter.com/Ytb7TY8rcL — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 29, 2022

Users across the Internet got overwhelmed after watching the man's kind gesture of offering water to a vulnerable bird. Many found it shocking how the birds are struggling to survive in the rising temperature nowadays.

Susanta Nanda is quite famous on Twitter for sharing clips of animals and birds. As per the IFS officer, small efforts can save many lives of many helpless animals. Earlier, he had shared another video where a man provided a few drops of water to a bird and revived it when the bird was about to become unconscious. The video showed how a small effort can be a huge contribution to nature.

Watch the video

Few drops of water, if it could write out its own history … pic.twitter.com/aGjZADYYD6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 8, 2022

During the hot summer days, stray animals and birds become very vulnerable. To help them, many people have stepped forward to keep water in containers outside their houses and balconies for stray dogs and birds.

