A video of an incident from Lucknow surfaced on social media earlier today in which an unidentified man dressed up as an advocate hurls shoe at Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

The incident occurred during a public event in the heart of the city. The attacker was later roughed up by Maurya’s supporters.

VIDEO | A man dressed up as an advocate hurls shoe at Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya in Lucknow. The attacker was later roughed up by Maurya’s supporters. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/OQCU5G3xVE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2023

Police authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, seeking to unravel the attacker’s identity and uncover any potential affiliations or motives behind the act.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a seasoned political figure, has remained at the forefront of various political debates and discussion.

Further updates are awaited