Watch | Majestic peacock flies across balconies in Delhi, amazes internet

People in Delhi recently witnessed a breathtaking sight of a beautiful peacock flying across houses. A resident in the national capital took to social media and shared one such blissful moment where the majestic bird perched on the railing of her balcony before flying to the next building.

Digital creator Nidhi shared the clip on her Instagram handle and mentioned that peacocks often visit her place in Delhi. “I have been living here for the last 10 years. Every year during the end of May peacocks visit and stay in our neighbourhood till October!” she said.

Further in her post, the content creator claimed that she has seen these peacocks for over a decade now. As the video opens, a peacock can be seen walking up to the railing of a balcony with all its beauty. Soon after sitting on the railing, it takes off from the balcony and flies across the street to another house.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 6.6 million views and over 6 lakh likes so far. Several social media users showered love on the clip while a few of them could not stop themselves from commenting. One user called it a 'really beautiful moment' while another termed it 'a rare sight to watch'.

Earlier this year in May, a clip showing a white peacock flying down from a statue to a green lawn also took social media by surprise. The video was shot in the gardens of Isola Bella, an island in Northern Italy. Users on the internet were left stunned by looking and admiring the white peacock.

