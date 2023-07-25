WATCH: Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money after spotting cops

In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni, an official working for the revenue department faced an accusation of accepting a bribe. The official, identified as Gajendra Singh, stationed in Katni district, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 in relation to a land case from a complainant named Chandan Singh Lodhi. In response, Lodhi reported the matter to Lokayukta Jabalpur.

After a thorough investigation, the Lokayukta Jabalpur team arrested Gajendra Singh while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at his private office in Bilhari.

Upon his arrest, the official swallowed the bribe money, attempting to hide the evidence. He was subsequently taken to the district hospital, where efforts were made to recover the money.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said that a complaint had been received from a man in Barkheda village, alleging that Singh was soliciting a bribe. Upon receiving the money, the official noticed the SPE team and resorted to swallowing the bribe. Despite this incident, the official was reported to be in good health according to the doctors at the hospital.

A case was registered against him, and an investigation is underway.

