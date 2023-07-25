WATCH: Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money after spotting cops
Upon his arrest, the official swallowed the bribe money, attempting to hide the evidence. He was subsequently taken to the district hospital, where efforts were made to recover the money
In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni, an official working for the revenue department faced an accusation of accepting a bribe. The official, identified as Gajendra Singh, stationed in Katni district, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 in relation to a land case from a complainant named Chandan Singh Lodhi. In response, Lodhi reported the matter to Lokayukta Jabalpur.
After a thorough investigation, the Lokayukta Jabalpur team arrested Gajendra Singh while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at his private office in Bilhari.
Upon his arrest, the official swallowed the bribe money, attempting to hide the evidence. He was subsequently taken to the district hospital, where efforts were made to recover the money.
Related Articles
Watch:
#कटनी– अजब #एमपी के #पटवारी का गजब कारनामा, #रिश्वत लेते पकड़ाया तो नोटों को गुटखे की तरफ चबाया, पुलिस मुंह से नोट निकलवाने की करती रही कोशिश, सीमांकन के एवज में 5 हजार की #घूस पकड़ाया था पटवारी #MPnews #katni #patwari #Bribe #Lokayukta pic.twitter.com/1DplT6G4RD
— News18 MadhyaPradesh (@News18MP) July 24, 2023
Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said that a complaint had been received from a man in Barkheda village, alleging that Singh was soliciting a bribe. Upon receiving the money, the official noticed the SPE team and resorted to swallowing the bribe. Despite this incident, the official was reported to be in good health according to the doctors at the hospital.
A case was registered against him, and an investigation is underway.
With inputs from agencies
also read
'Real heros of India': Influencer sets up 'relax station' for delivery agents, lauded for efforts
Recently, food delivery firm Zomato's grocery unit, Blinkit, became temporarily unavailable after 50 stores shut down in different parts of Delhi-NCR. This happened after revised fee structure offered Rs 15 per delivery, instead of 25
This Andhra Pradesh town sees diamond hunters at work during monsoons
Not only Sattenpalli’s residents, even people from nearby villages of Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Ongolu and Vinukonda have started reaching the spot in large numbers
Bihar groom beaten up for 'hiding baldness', video goes viral
A groom from Bihar was allegedly thrashed by the bride’s family during wedding festivities for hiding baldness. As per reports, the groom was attempting to deceitfully marry by wearing a wig under the ‘Sehra’