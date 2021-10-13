“My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend. I love spending time with him. And when mumma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited,” a caption shared along with the video reads.

Among the many videos that grab attention on social media, there is one featuring a little girl which is currently making headlines. The kid got a sweet surprise on boarding her GoAir flight to Delhi recently after seeing her pilot father. Her adorable reaction was captured on camera that is going viral online.

The video was shared on a social media handle that featured the name of the little girl - Shanaya Motihar. Meanwhile, her profile bio informed that the page is managed by her mother Priyanka Manohat.

“My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend. I love spending time with him. And when mumma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited,” a caption shared along with the video reads. Below, check the video which will surely fill your heart with happiness.

In the video, the girl can be seen excitedly greeting her dad after realising that he is the pilot of the flight. Amid the crowd, her father smiles and waves back at her while other passengers board the plane.

Since being shared on social media, the video has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes and the number is still increasing.

For the unversed, the Ministry for Civil Aviation recently informed that the restrictions imposed on the capacity of domestic flights will be removed from 18 October. In the order, the ministry asserted that after reviewing the current status of scheduled domestic operations they have decided to restore the domestic air operations without any capacity restriction.

Last year, the government had put a number on the capacity of domestic airlines after the pandemic-induced suspension across the country.