Watch: Leopard's close escape after being hit by car on highway, internet blames poor wildlife measures

While the entire world is concerned about wild life, a horrific incident that has now gone viral can leave animal lovers shivering. The video of a leopard suffering an accident on a highway has hit the wildlife activists. Questions have been raised regarding the wildlife-friendly measures and people have asked for the construction of underpasses which will help the animals to cross the forest roads peacefully.

Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives,even though he’s badly wounded , he escapes into the jungle . @WildLense_India I hope our politicians wake to the fact that linear development can happen hand in hand with well thought of conservation methods. pic.twitter.com/KbdhgRoaZS — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 20, 2022

A video of the incident has been shared by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on her Twitter handle. In the eight-second video, the leopard can be seen struggling after being stuck in the bonnet of a white car on a busy highway. As the driver reverses the car, the animal gets out of the bonnet and wastes no time to run away from the spot. The camera pans and the leopard is seen going into the wild by crossing the road divider in a hurry. The location of the happening has been unidentified.

The actress seems worried about the wounded leopard. She wrote in the caption, “Prayers for this beautiful leopard… hope he survives, even though he’s badly wounded, he escapes into the jungle.” Tandon has also suggested that linear development will be helpful in wildlife conservation measures. The video has garnered more than 38,000 views since being uploaded.

This is what we are doing to our wildlife. It's a simple case of bad planning. More importantly we are building unsafe roads for citizens. @OfficeOfNG @MORTHIndia @MORTHRoadSafety @nitin_gadkari @RoadkillsIndia

Warning: Gruesome video...source social media#roadkills pic.twitter.com/dwls5tdzp8 — Milind Pariwakam 🇮🇳 (@MilindPariwakam) June 20, 2022

Another video of the occurrence has come out. The video posted by a biologist named Milind Pariwakam is a bit longer and shows the helplessness of the leopard. It seems scared as the driver takes the car back and tries to attack in anger. But right after getting free from the situation, the injured wild cat flees away.

People have blamed the development of highways which may be helping human beings but are threatening the lives of wild animals. While one of the users explained, “Easy to say, almost impossible to achieve in a country like India with a 1.4 Billion population”, another one commented, “The forest roads or terrains or hill roads or highways have different road rules the speed is very minimal but no one follows as we do not have speed cameras such is the situation of India.”

