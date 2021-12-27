Watch: Leopard jumps over closed gates, carries away pet dog

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on Twitter and mentioned that the clip was collected from WhatsApp. So far, it is unclear as to who initially shared the clip or where the incident took place

A horrifying moment was caught on camera where a leopard carried away a family’s pet dog after jumping over a gate. A video of the incident is currently going viral and has left people shocked.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to his Twitter account and shared the video. He further mentioned that the clip was collected from WhatsApp. So far, it is unclear as to who initially shared the clip or where the incident took place. Watch it here:

See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/Ha3X9eBwWl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 24, 2021

As the video opens, it shows a dog roaming inside a closed compound with its gates locked. As the dog senses something outside, it starts barking. Within a few seconds, the dog can be seen running away from the spot. Suddenly, a leopard jumps over the gate and enters the compound. Then the big cat runs towards the dog and grabs it by its neck. Toward the end of the 26-second clip, the wild cat jumps over the boundary wall and escapes with the dog.

Later in the comments section, Kaswan mentioned that leopards often hunt dogs in hilly areas. Furthermore, to prevent such attacks, a few dog-owners have taken to putting iron collars around their pets to prevent them from being carried away by wild cats.

Since being shared on 24 December, the video has garnered over 80,000 views and significant social media attention. Many internet users felt sorry for the dog while others were in awe of the leopard's agility.

This is not the first time when leopards have been caught on CCTV cameras while they are roaming in urban areas in search of food. Earlier this year in Karnataka, a dog miraculously survived after being stuck with a leopard in a toilet for hours. According to NDTV, the animals were rescued by forest department officials later.