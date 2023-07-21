WATCH- Law of Rule: Madhya Pradesh sarpanch decrees 5 slaps with slipper, Rs 500 fine if cattle found astray

In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, a village sarpanch has issued an order stating that residents allowing their cattle to roam freely will face consequences.

According to the new rule, such individuals will get five slaps with a slipper and will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Officials from the sarpanch’s office went door-to-door in Nagnadui village to inform the community about this regulation. They captured villagers’ attention by announcing the decree while playing drums.

After this unique and bizarre announcement, the video has now gone viral on social media.

The announcement video has caused discontent among the villagers, who are now protesting against the rule and demanding its withdrawal. They have sought the intervention of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to address the matter. The controversial decree has sparked a debate on appropriate measures to deal with cattle roaming issues in the village.

With inputs from agencies