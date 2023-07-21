WATCH- Law of Rule: Madhya Pradesh sarpanch decrees 5 slaps with slipper, Rs 500 fine if cattle found astray
The announcement video has caused discontent among the villagers, who are now protesting against the rule and demanding its withdrawal
In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, a village sarpanch has issued an order stating that residents allowing their cattle to roam freely will face consequences.
According to the new rule, such individuals will get five slaps with a slipper and will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Officials from the sarpanch’s office went door-to-door in Nagnadui village to inform the community about this regulation. They captured villagers’ attention by announcing the decree while playing drums.
After this unique and bizarre announcement, the video has now gone viral on social media.
Related Articles
Watch the viral video:
मप्र. शहडोल अंतर्गत ग्राम नगनौड़ी में पंचायत की तरफ से अजब-गजब फ़रमा सुनकर लोगों की हंसी नहीं थम रही।
“मवेशी खुले में घूमते मिले तो 5 पनही (5 जूते मारकर) ₹500 का जुर्माना भी लिया जाएगा।#Shahdol #viralvideo #rural_Communication pic.twitter.com/h38qpk3jnQ
— Ravi tripathi (@RaviTripathi25) July 21, 2023
The announcement video has caused discontent among the villagers, who are now protesting against the rule and demanding its withdrawal. They have sought the intervention of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to address the matter. The controversial decree has sparked a debate on appropriate measures to deal with cattle roaming issues in the village.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Centre asks social media platforms to take down Manipur video under Section 69 (A) of IT Act, 2000. What is it?
After the shocking video of the two Kuki-Zomi community women being paraded naked by a crowd of men and sexually abused in Manipur surfaced online, the Centre asked Twitter and other social media sites to remove the video. The action is being taken under the Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, 2000
Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park: Are satellite collars to blame?
Eight cheetahs have died this year at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Experts believe the big cats seem to have contracted diseases brought on by satellite collars, which are used to track their activity and health
Tantrik held for raping woman multiple times on pretext of solving her relationship issues with husband
The woman had a troubled relationship with her husband and she went to the tantrik (sorcerer), identified as Rajesh Suriyal, to whom she confided to