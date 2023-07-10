Watch: Late-night rescue by NDRF team across raging river

Following incessant rainfall for the last three days, emergency workers from the national and state disaster response forces are playing a critical role in rescue operations across north India.

The heavy rainfall across the northern India has claimed 19 lives till now. A recent video shared by ANI captured a late-night rescue operation by NDRF team which saved six lives who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district.

Himachal Pradesh: In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.

The 14th Battalion of the NDRF was reportedly involved in the operation.

Frighting visuals surfaced on social media unleashing the wreak havoc caused due to heavy rainfall. Videos flooded on social networking sites captured some vehicles floating in the deluge, houses and bridges collapsing, and muddy water entering residential areas.

Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana

Rains battered parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday with authorities working round the clock to reach out to people in the worst-hit places in hours of crisis

Pleasant morning in Delhi after torrential rains

It was a pleasant Monday morning in the national capital following two days of bountiful rainfall, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

With inputs from PTI