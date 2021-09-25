Watch: Kiren Rijiju impresses guests by singing 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan'; video breaks internet

Kiren Rijiju, who is a man of many talents, hosted the new batch of civil servants at his Delhi residence recently and surprised the guests with his singing at the event

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is currently making headlines after he broke into a song at an event for a group of young bureaucrats. The 49-year-old minister addressed a group of young Arunachal civil service officers who completed their training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Kiren Rijiju, who is a man of many talents, hosted the new batch of civil servants at his Delhi residence recently and surprised the guests with his singing at the event. As he hosted the young officers, Rijiju sang the classic song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ from the Bollywood film Yaarana that was released in 1981. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rijiju shared the video and said “Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their first-ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers.”

Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration' @LBSNAA_Official pic.twitter.com/INGQGfFsVs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2021

Also, just before the video could end, Rijiju is heard saying that he has put in a lot of effort to sing this song. While his audience can be heard requesting him to sing once more.

Currently, this clip has been widely circulated across all social media platforms and has also left users impressed with his singing skills.

This is not the first time when Rijiju has surprised and impressed people with his singing talent. Earlier in February, the union minister captivated his followers with his singing skills after he posted a video that showed him performing before a group of Army personnel. The song was from the movie Dhund which was released in 1973.