Watch: King cobra tries to follow toddler inside house in Vietnam; video goes viral

A video of a huge king cobra trying to follow a toddler and enter the house has gone viral on social media. In the video, the venomous snake, which is about two metres long, can be seen swiftly slithering towards a child in the front yard of a house in Vietnam.

The video has recently become the talk of the town, where the child is playing on the floor while the grandfather is seen standing right behind him. The snake was first noticed by the grandfather but sadly he could not react fast as he recently recovered from a stroke.

So, he shouted for help and the child’s father who was near to them ran to the child’s rescue. The father immediately grabbed the child and ran inside the house as the grandfather stood watching the snake.

The video also captures the grandfather limping as he follows his son and grandchild. Even before grandfather could enter the main glass door, the snake was very close to them. Despite various things in the yard, the snake’s speed was lightening towards the child.

Acting swiftly on this shocking incident, the father, who put the child inside, returned to close the glass door and swiftly did it. The snake tried its best to enter the house through toys and other items scattered in the front yard but couldn't succeed.

The snake is also seen sneaking under the closed door but the space was too small so it could not enter. After trying a few times, it moved out of the front yard dropping things on its way back.

Ever since this video hit social media, it has received several reactions from people, where all spoke about the sheer luck of the child and family while others could not believe the swiftness and speed of the snake.