Watch | Kids sing 'Dil Beparvah' amidst Ladakh's Nubra Vally, melts hearts online

A recent video of a group of kids performing Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari's famous song Dil Beparvah has created waves across the internet. It was shot at Ladakh’s Nubra Valley where a group of kids was sitting on a rock amidst the beautiful valleys.

The video catches the perfect sync among all the kids while strumming and singing. It was posted by Instagram content creator Sneha Desai.

Watch the video:

Travel Vlogger Desai was on her trip to Leh, Ladakh when she came across this sweet moment. Sharing a short clip on her Instagram handle, she wrote that she spotted the kids singing enthusiastically against a mighty peak in the Nubra valley.

In the video, a bunch of 10 kids could be seen sitting with ukuleles and performing a perfect rendition of the popular song. The synchronisation of their cute vocals has already won thousands of hearts online.

Desai captioned the video by saying, “How how how are they so so good. The highlight of my Nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours!” Since it went viral, the video has garnered more than 29,000 likes and is counting.

Later, Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari also shared the clip on their Instagram stories. In the comment section, Prateek Kuhad even shared his love with a heart emoji. Along with them, many social media users got delighted after watching the video and showered their love for those talented young singers.

One of the users praised them asserting that the video deserves 1 million views. Another user wrote an overwhelming caption: "I'm getting goosebumps listening to this in a city. I can't even imagine what an experience would this have been in Nubra.”