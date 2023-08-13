India

WATCH: Khalistanis deface another Hindu temple in Canada, put up posters portraying slain terrorist as 'Martyr'

The posters call for a referendum regarding the 'Hardeep Nijjar assassination,' along with an inquiry into India's alleged role in the terrorist’s death. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani activist, was fatally shot on June 18th, 2023, in Surrey, Canada

Abhishek Awasthi Last Updated:August 13, 2023 10:43:37 IST
WATCH: Khalistanis deface another Hindu temple in Canada, put up posters portraying slain terrorist as 'Martyr'

Screeengrab from the viral video.

In a fresh incident targeting Hindu places of worship abroad, supporters of the Khalistan referendum in Canada have once again attacked a Hindu temple.

This latest act of vandalism occurred in Surrey, near the border between Canada and the United States. The Khalistani activists, this time put up posters at the temple’s entrance, in an attempt to instill fear within the Hindu community, living in Canada.

A video capturing the distressing act of vandalism at the temple is being widely shared across social media platforms.

The footage shows two masked individuals affixing posters onto the temple’s entrance. These posters detail the Khalistanis’ plans to conduct a referendum aimed at investigating India’s purported involvement in the “assassination of Hardeep Nijjar.”

The poster features an image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, portraying him as a “martyr.”

The posters call for a referendum regarding the “Hardeep Nijjar assassination,” along with an inquiry into India’s alleged role in the terrorist’s death.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani activist, was fatally shot on June 18th, 2023, in Surrey, Canada.

This incident occurred just four days after another Khalistani activist, Avtar Khanda, passed away under mysterious circumstances in a UK hospital.

The Indian government had previously labeled both Nijjar and Khanda as terrorists. A list of 41 individuals recognized as terrorists was published by the Indian government, and both Nijjar and Khanda were included in that list. Together, they were involved in orchestrating protests outside Indian high commissions and financing terrorist attacks in India.

Nijjar, who hailed from the Jalandhar district of Punjab, was associated with Sikhs for Justice, an organization advocating for Khalistan. He had been residing in Canada for several years.

Published on: August 13, 2023 10:43:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

How Khalistan movement is hollow, absurd, and just an irritant
Opinion

How Khalistan movement is hollow, absurd, and just an irritant

While protests abroad have little to no impact on India, they do damage New Delhi’s relations with nations that permit them to operate on the pretext of free speech

Why is Trudeau regime backing Khalistanis at the cost of degrading India-Canada ties? It’s all about political survival
Opinion

Why is Trudeau regime backing Khalistanis at the cost of degrading India-Canada ties? It’s all about political survival

Khalistani activism is being fuelled by increasing political assistance and mainstreaming of narrative in Canadian political discourse

How supporting Khalistan could cost Trudeau Quebec too
Opinion

How supporting Khalistan could cost Trudeau Quebec too

Open support for Khalistanis by the Canadian PM and his Liberal Party colleagues could prompt Quebec activists to demand what Trudeau’s stand is for secession demands closer home