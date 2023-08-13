WATCH: Khalistanis deface another Hindu temple in Canada, put up posters portraying slain terrorist as 'Martyr'

In a fresh incident targeting Hindu places of worship abroad, supporters of the Khalistan referendum in Canada have once again attacked a Hindu temple.

This latest act of vandalism occurred in Surrey, near the border between Canada and the United States. The Khalistani activists, this time put up posters at the temple’s entrance, in an attempt to instill fear within the Hindu community, living in Canada.

A video capturing the distressing act of vandalism at the temple is being widely shared across social media platforms.

The footage shows two masked individuals affixing posters onto the temple’s entrance. These posters detail the Khalistanis’ plans to conduct a referendum aimed at investigating India’s purported involvement in the “assassination of Hardeep Nijjar.”

The poster features an image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, portraying him as a “martyr.”

The posters call for a referendum regarding the “Hardeep Nijjar assassination,” along with an inquiry into India’s alleged role in the terrorist’s death.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani activist, was fatally shot on June 18th, 2023, in Surrey, Canada.

This incident occurred just four days after another Khalistani activist, Avtar Khanda, passed away under mysterious circumstances in a UK hospital.

The Indian government had previously labeled both Nijjar and Khanda as terrorists. A list of 41 individuals recognized as terrorists was published by the Indian government, and both Nijjar and Khanda were included in that list. Together, they were involved in orchestrating protests outside Indian high commissions and financing terrorist attacks in India.

Nijjar, who hailed from the Jalandhar district of Punjab, was associated with Sikhs for Justice, an organization advocating for Khalistan. He had been residing in Canada for several years.