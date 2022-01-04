Watch: Kerala cop thrashes, kicks passenger allegedly travelling without ticket, see video here

In the 19-second video clip, a cop can be seen thrashing the passenger who is sitting on the floor of the train. The policeman then kicks the passenger with his boot and the man falls on the floor.

A video of police brutality has recently surfaced on the internet. The video shows a train passenger, who was allegedly drunk and was travelling without a ticket, being repeatedly kicked by a cop. The video of a police official thrashing the passenger in Kerala went viral on social media platforms.

• A video from Kerala - that shows a policeman repeatedly kicking a passenger allegedly traveling without a ticket in a train - has led to the suspension of the cop after it was widely shared on social media, triggering huge criticism.#Kerala #KeralaPolice #TrainTicket pic.twitter.com/F4VhgK6XqY — Daily Rahemanzil (@rahemanzildaily) January 4, 2022

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, 2 January in the sleeper coach of Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express between Kannur and Vadakara stations.

The video of the brutal incident was captured by another passenger. According to him, the victim was sitting quietly and not causing trouble to any passenger. "The ASI and another cop came and asked for the ticket from the passenger," the New Indian Express quoted the passenger, who shot the visuals, as saying. The passenger added when he was searching for the ticket, the cop started kicking him. He further said that the man was brutally kicked on his chest and beaten up.

Reports suggest that the policeman has been suspended after the video of the incident went viral and triggered huge criticism against the Kerala Police.

However, people also demanded action against the other policeman and the railway official who were also present at the time of the incident.

According to an NDTV report, Kerala BJP leader S Suresh slammed the state government over the incident. “Has Pinarayi's Police gone bonkers? They runaway from criminals & batter the common man," he said.

Recently, in another incident, a team of Kerala Police forced a foreign national to empty his liquor bottles on road. The foreigner purchased the liquor from a state-owned liquor outlet for New Year's Day celebrations. One policeman was suspended for the act.