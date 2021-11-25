Watch: Karnataka ACB uncovers 'cash pipeline' at PWD engineer’s house

During the raid, Karnataka ACB officials recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash and a huge amount of gold.

The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found wads of cash that were hidden inside the plumbing of the house of an engineer working with the state Public Works Development (PWD) yesterday, 24 November. During the raid, Karnataka ACB officials recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash and a huge amount of gold.

As per NDTV, the officials of the ACB said that the house of Shantha Gowda Biradar, a joint engineer in PWD, was raided as part of a statewide crackdown on state government officials accused of corruption.

The ACB conducted the raid after a tip-off that Biradar had hidden cash in the pipelines at his residence. The officials got a plumber to extract the wads of currency notes from the pipes that were installed just to hide the unaccounted cash.

The videos that were recorded during the raid show ACB officials removing sections of pipes and extracting wads of currency notes from inside.

#WATCH Karnataka ACB recovers approximately Rs 13 lakhs during a raid at the residence of a PWD junior engineer in Kalaburagi (Video source unverified) pic.twitter.com/wlYZNG6rRO — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

The official statement by the Anti-Corruption Bureau said that the Bureau had conducted a search in 60 places with respect to cases of disproportionate of assets registered against 15 officers, adding that team of eight superintendents of police, 300 staff and 100 officers were involved in the raids.

As per Indian Express, here are some names of the state government officials whose premises were raided recently

K S Lingegowda, (Executive Engineer of Mangalore smart city limited)

Srinivas K, (Executive Engineer of Hemavati Left Bank Canal)

Lakshmi Narashimaiah, (Doddaballapura Revenue Inspector)

Vasudev RN, (Former Project Manager of Bengaluru rural district)

B Krishna Reddy, (General Manager of Nandini Milk Products)

T S Rudreshappa, (Joint Director, Agriculture Department)

NP Patil (Line mechanic, HESCOM, Belagavi)

The ACB officials have seized a huge quantity of gold, silver ornaments, investment documents, and property-related documents from these people.

The official recovered nearly 9.4 kilos of gold biscuits and ornaments, apart from Rs 15.94 lakh in cash from Rudreshappa's residence recently.

Recently, in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of plots, the Bureau had also raided the office Bangalore Development Authority officials. The irregularities in the allotment process were found in a few layouts developed by BDA.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated recently that his government would not tolerate any form of corruption. He also added that the government would take action on the basis of the ACB's report.