Watch: Jharkhand boy turns reporter to show school's shocking condition

A boy from Jharkhand's Bhikhiyachak village turns reporter to present the sad state of his school. He shows the unhealthy condition of the classrooms, washrooms and hand pump and urges the government to take necessary steps.

FP Trending August 05, 2022 20:18:22 IST

"

The next clipping shows more insights into the classroom. The rooms are dirty and other unnecessary things can be seen there. While talking about the scenario, Sarfaraz Khan also urges the government to take necessary measures for the development of the institution. He asserts that the educational fund coming from the government is not being used properly. He also asks to repair the water tank and hand pump there as the water is a major issue for the students. In the final part of his reportage, he blames the teachers for not coming to school on time. “It’s 12:45 PM and still there is no teacher available here,” he further adds.

Since being shared, the Twitter thread has earned more than 40,000 views. Users got stunned after watching the brave reporting of the 'young journalist'. Some of the commenters expressed their anger at the conditions of the village schools. While one of them noted, “With very vigorous reporting, a strong slap for the ruling power,” another one questioned, “The courage of child citizen journalists should be appreciated and big journalists who are sitting big TV anchors in Delhi should be ashamed, is the country waking up on its own?”