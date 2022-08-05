Watch: Jharkhand boy turns reporter to show school's shocking condition
A boy from Jharkhand's Bhikhiyachak village turns reporter to present the sad state of his school. He shows the unhealthy condition of the classrooms, washrooms and hand pump and urges the government to take necessary steps.
A couple of clips of a twelve-year-old kid performing the role of a journalist have been doing rounds on Twitter. The boy named Sarfaraz Khan, a resident of Bhikhiyachak village in Mahagama block of Godda district, Jharkhand, can be seen presenting the sad state of the government school in his area. He used a stick and an empty coke bottle to make a mic and hosted a session as a reporter. Khan took one of his classmates with him to record the footage. The videos have been shared by a journalist named Vishnukant on his social media handle. Though the boy is not trained, his passion for reporting reflects in the tone of his voice which is enough to grab eyeballs.
In the first video, Sarfaraz Khan is seen showing the situation of the classrooms, toilets, hand pumps and the dirty surroundings of Bhikiyachak village’s Utkramit Primary School. He also interviews one of his fellow schoolmates and asks him, “Why don’t you come to school regularly?” In reply, the other kid points out the disastrous situation of the washrooms and drinking water crisis as the reasons.
The next clipping shows more insights into the classroom. The rooms are dirty and other unnecessary things can be seen there. While talking about the scenario, Sarfaraz Khan also urges the government to take necessary measures for the development of the institution. He asserts that the educational fund coming from the government is not being used properly. He also asks to repair the water tank and hand pump there as the water is a major issue for the students. In the final part of his reportage, he blames the teachers for not coming to school on time. “It’s 12:45 PM and still there is no teacher available here,” he further adds.
Since being shared, the Twitter thread has earned more than 40,000 views. Users got stunned after watching the brave reporting of the 'young journalist'. Some of the commenters expressed their anger at the conditions of the village schools. While one of them noted, “With very vigorous reporting, a strong slap for the ruling power,” another one questioned, “The courage of child citizen journalists should be appreciated and big journalists who are sitting big TV anchors in Delhi should be ashamed, is the country waking up on its own?”