India

Watch | Jawed Habib spits on woman's head while giving haircut, women's commission takes note

Habib, while styling the woman’s hair spits on her head saying that if there is a scarcity of water, hairstylists can use their saliva.

FP Trending January 07, 2022 11:35:41 IST
Watch | Jawed Habib spits on woman's head while giving haircut, women's commission takes note

File image of Jawed Habib.

A video clip of famous celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib has caused an uproar on social media and invited sharp criticisms. In the viral video, the hairstylist can be seen spitting on a woman’s head while styling her hair.

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair on the dais. Habib, while styling the woman’s hair spits on her head saying that if there is a scarcity of water, hairstylists can use their saliva.

The disgusting incident, however, amused the spectators as they laughed and cheered Habib.

Take a look at the viral video

The incident happened at a workshop conducted by Javed Habib in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

It prompted National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against the hairstylist. The NCW has asked the UP Police to investigate the veracity of the video clip that shows Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action," NCW’s post read. It further added, "The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest."

Another video went viral on social media showing the woman recounting the incident. Pooja Gupta said that Javed Habib invited her to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use your saliva. Disgusted with the incident, the woman - who also owns a beauty parlour herself - added that from now onwards she will opt for a street-side barber for a haircut but will never go to Habib.

Watch the video here

The celebrity stylist’s act has also gathered a plethora of criticism on social media.

This is disgusting, wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video

“They don’t give simple chance to be trusted”, expressed another

However, after facing criticism on the internet and rap from the NCW, Javed Habib has apologised for his action saying that these acts are often done during a workshop with ‘humorous’ intent.

Watch the video here

What do you think of the Jawed Habib incident?

 

Updated Date: January 07, 2022 11:35:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

Dog hugging homeless man melts hearts on internet, watch viral video here
World

Dog hugging homeless man melts hearts on internet, watch viral video here

In the 20-second video clip, a homeless old man is seen sitting on the street, when a golden Labrador approaches the man and starts cuddling him

Watch | Bizarre samosa with gulab jamun filling irks the internet; see viral video here
India

Watch | Bizarre samosa with gulab jamun filling irks the internet; see viral video here

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 73,000 likes and users have shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch: Barack Obama's discussion with school kid about favourite book goes viral
World

Watch: Barack Obama's discussion with school kid about favourite book goes viral

In the video clip, the former US president can be seen engrossing in conversation with the kid. He asked the girl if she had a favourite book, to which the girl said, “Green Eggs and Ham.” Obama and the little girl then recite some lines from the book.