Watch | Jawed Habib spits on woman's head while giving haircut, women's commission takes note

A video clip of famous celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib has caused an uproar on social media and invited sharp criticisms. In the viral video, the hairstylist can be seen spitting on a woman’s head while styling her hair.

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair on the dais. Habib, while styling the woman’s hair spits on her head saying that if there is a scarcity of water, hairstylists can use their saliva.

The disgusting incident, however, amused the spectators as they laughed and cheered Habib.

The incident happened at a workshop conducted by Javed Habib in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

It prompted National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against the hairstylist. The NCW has asked the UP Police to investigate the veracity of the video clip that shows Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action," NCW’s post read. It further added, "The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest."

Another video went viral on social media showing the woman recounting the incident. Pooja Gupta said that Javed Habib invited her to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use your saliva. Disgusted with the incident, the woman - who also owns a beauty parlour herself - added that from now onwards she will opt for a street-side barber for a haircut but will never go to Habib.

The celebrity stylist’s act has also gathered a plethora of criticism on social media.

This is disgusting, wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video

“They don’t give simple chance to be trusted”, expressed another

#jawedhabib

However, after facing criticism on the internet and rap from the NCW, Javed Habib has apologised for his action saying that these acts are often done during a workshop with ‘humorous’ intent.

