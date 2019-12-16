Watch: Jamia Millia Islamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Ayesha Renna save journalist from baton-wielding cops

Clashes between police and students across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act have been increasingly getting violent. On Sunday, the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus in Delhi literally turned into a war zone with students facing the wrath of security personnel when a peaceful march suddenly turned violent.

In a video, a posse of helmet-wearing Delhi Police personnel with batons were seen chasing two people inside the campus, who in a bid to escape the cops, entered a girls' hostel.

However, that did not deter the cops who pulled out one of the men, identified later as Maktoob Media journalist Shaheen Abdullah, and started hitting him with batons.

Taken aback by the swift police action, five women students, including Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Ayesha Renna, immediately came to the rescue of the male student who had fallen on the ground. They shielded him despite the police personnel moving menacingly towards them swinging their batons.

Finally, the police team gave up and went away as the incident happened right in front of the media.

"I am hurt by the way my students were treated. I want to let my students know that they are not alone in this fight. I am with them. I will take this matter forward as long it's possible," said Jamia Millia University vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar.

The protest was being held against the contentious law which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near the Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

