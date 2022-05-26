Watch | ITBP personnel play ‘Drop the handkerchief’ in Himachal Pradesh; internet reacts

In the now-viral video, a group of ITBP personnel can be seen playing the game ‘Drop the handkerchief’ amid fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The clip has garnered lots of love and appreciation since it was shared on 24 May.

The official handle of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often shares inspiring videos and photos on social media. This time too, the organisation shared a heartwarming clip in which a few ITBP personnel are seen taking part in a childhood game.

In the now-viral video, a group of ITBP personnel can be seen playing the game ‘Drop the handkerchief’ amid fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The video captures a soldier running around a few friends who are sitting in a circle. He is then seen dropping a handkerchief behind one of them, making the other soldier stand and run around the circle in knee-deep snow.

The game continues as soldiers are seen running around with the hope of locking a vacant seat left by one of them. “Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends... Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area,” the caption reads.

Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends... Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fy0jGi8Dij — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 24, 2022

Since being shared on 24 May, this video has been winning hearts online and has collected more than 4,800 views so far. Many users were left nostalgic after watching this clip. Others sent their love and respect to the soldiers.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also shared the video on his Twitter account and captioned it, ‘Never let the kid inside you die’.

This is not the first video by ITBP that has grabbed eyeballs in recent months. A video showing ITBP personnel playing Kabbadi was posted in March this year. Watch the clip here:

The clip shows a soldier venturing into the other team's area and trying to defend himself, before he is ultimately knocked down by the opponent side. The clip was also shared by the Fit India Movement.

