WATCH: ISRO scientist abused in road rage incident by Scooter rider in Bengaluru

A scientist working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was recently targeted in a road rage incident while driving to his workplace in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The scientist, named Aashish Lamba, shared his ordeal on the platform ‘X’. He recounted that while on his way to the ISRO office, an individual riding a scooter suddenly cut in front of his car, despite not wearing a helmet.

To avoid a collision, Aashish had to abruptly brake, causing the scooter rider to halt in front of his car. This led to a verbal altercation, with the rider verbally abusing him.

Aashish provided evidence of the incident, sharing video footage and images captured by his car’s dashboard camera.

@blrcitytraffic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Yesterday during going to ISRO office,Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake. pic.twitter.com/xwDyEy2peA — Aashish Lamba (@lambashish) August 30, 2023

He revealed that the incident occurred near the recently constructed HAL underpass on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on August 29. The scooter rider approached his car, hurled insults, and even kicked the car tires in a fit of anger.

Aashish wrote in the caption, “Yesterday while heading to the ISRO office, near the newly built HAL underpass, an individual on a scooter (KA03KM8826), without a helmet, recklessly cut in front of our car, forcing us to brake suddenly.”

In a subsequent post, he made an appeal, saying, “He confronted us, initiated a fight, kicked my car twice, and fled. Kindly take appropriate action.”

The official Bengaluru Police account promptly responded, stating, “Noted, we will inform the relevant police officer,” and requested Aashish’s contact details for further communication.

Social media users reacted strongly to the incident, calling for strict action against such unruly behavior.

In another recent incident involving an ISRO scientist, a private tutor in Surat was arrested for allegedly pretending to be an ISRO scientist and giving media interviews where he claimed to have designed the lander module for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

The accused, identified as Mitul Trivedi, used this false identity to attract more students to his tuition classes in Surat.

According to PTI, he went to the extent of creating a fake appointment letter dated February 26, 2022, in which he was falsely declared as the “assistant chairman” of ISRO’s “Ancient Science Application department” to support his baseless claims.