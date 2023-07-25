WATCH: Injured, unconscious man urinated upon, kicked on the head in UP's Agra

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra in which a man can be seen urinating on an injured person lying unconscious on the ground and kicking him on his head has gone viral on social media.

The incident is similar to the Madhya Pradesh urination case that sparked outrage across the country earlier this month.

In the approximately 30-second-video from Agra, a youth is seen urinating and kicking the unconscious man on his head. Blood can be seen on the victim’s body.

The friends of the accused can be heard motivating him to pee in the victim’s mouth. They even can be heard abusing the injured man and repeatedly kicked him before leaving.

Warning: Offensive language, scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised

TW: Disturbing video, abusive content In UP’s Agra, a purported video of a man urinating on the victim lying semi unconscious on the ground and bleeding profusely has surface on social media. The video is claimed to be 3-4 months old. Main accused has been identified as Aditya. pic.twitter.com/ktSNDIqrSV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2023

After the video got widely circulated, police swung into action and arrested the main accused, Aditya and two others.

The police said the video is about three-four months old.

"The video came to our notice through social media. The victim had not registered a complaint, however, the police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC and other sections... The victim and the accused belong to the same gang and it seems it is a matter of mutual enmity," Agra, DCP Suraj Rai said.

#WATCH | On a viral video of a man urinating on another person in UP's Agra, DCP Suraj Rai says, "The video came to our notice through social media. The victim had not registered a complaint, however, the police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC and other sections.… pic.twitter.com/2shGIw6y6V — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2023

"We have been investigating other youths as well who were in the video. The arrested youth Aditya will be presented before court and legal action taken," Rai added.

Earlier in July, a similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a viral video showed the accused, Pravesh Shukla, allegedly drunk, urinating on the face of a tribal labourer - Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

With inputs from agencies