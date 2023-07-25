WATCH: Injured, unconscious man urinated upon, kicked on the head in UP's Agra
Police said the main accused and two others have been arrested. The victim and the accused belong to the same gang and it seems it is a matter of mutual enmity, a senior cop said
A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra in which a man can be seen urinating on an injured person lying unconscious on the ground and kicking him on his head has gone viral on social media.
The incident is similar to the Madhya Pradesh urination case that sparked outrage across the country earlier this month.
In the approximately 30-second-video from Agra, a youth is seen urinating and kicking the unconscious man on his head. Blood can be seen on the victim’s body.
Related Articles
The friends of the accused can be heard motivating him to pee in the victim’s mouth. They even can be heard abusing the injured man and repeatedly kicked him before leaving.
Warning: Offensive language, scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised
TW: Disturbing video, abusive content
In UP’s Agra, a purported video of a man urinating on the victim lying semi unconscious on the ground and bleeding profusely has surface on social media. The video is claimed to be 3-4 months old. Main accused has been identified as Aditya. pic.twitter.com/ktSNDIqrSV
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2023
After the video got widely circulated, police swung into action and arrested the main accused, Aditya and two others.
The police said the video is about three-four months old.
"The video came to our notice through social media. The victim had not registered a complaint, however, the police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC and other sections... The victim and the accused belong to the same gang and it seems it is a matter of mutual enmity," Agra, DCP Suraj Rai said.
#WATCH | On a viral video of a man urinating on another person in UP's Agra, DCP Suraj Rai says, "The video came to our notice through social media. The victim had not registered a complaint, however, the police registered a case under section 307 of the IPC and other sections.… pic.twitter.com/2shGIw6y6V
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2023
"We have been investigating other youths as well who were in the video. The arrested youth Aditya will be presented before court and legal action taken," Rai added.
Earlier in July, a similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district where a viral video showed the accused, Pravesh Shukla, allegedly drunk, urinating on the face of a tribal labourer - Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Why it’s mischievous to give Manipur violence an anti-Christian colour
Colonial, Nehruvian approaches created fake hill-valley, tribal-non-tribal divides in Manipur and the rest of the Northeast that alienated the region as never before
Manipur viral video: 'Moral breakdown within the community'; Meiteis face razor-sharp questions over morality
Unless the pain is shared, Manipur will continue to suffer and bleed and will remain a poignant reminder of our collective failure to bring true harmony
Manipur: Pointing out moral discrepancy of selective anger isn't ‘whataboutism’ but exposition of political skullduggery
Exposing hypocrisy is imperative not just for the immorality and deception at work, but also because tactical silence may sometimes mean complicity