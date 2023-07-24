WATCH | IndiGo's heartwarming gesture for Param Vir Chakra awardee wins internet

The soldiers are a country’s real heroes and it is because of them that the nation continues to thrive in peace in times of distress and war. Honouring one such hero for his sacrifices and service to the beloved country India, IndiGo Airlines expressed a heartfelt salute to an army official onboard a Pune-bound flight. The viral clip was captured inside the seating area where the airport crew thanked the soldier for his duties just before take-off.

The video circulating widely on Twitter shows Captain Edsel taking charge and announcing flight details. Furthermore, he explains how Param Vir Chakra awardee Sanjiv Kumar fought during the Kargil War, before honouring the army official present onboard.

Addressing the passengers, the captain introduced the co-pilots and provided additional details about the journey. It was later that he shifted to the Param Vir Chakra awardee. Presenting a brief account, he described how the soldier protected the borders during the Kargil War in 1999. Calling him a ‘very special person’ onboard, he shifted attention to Param Vir Chakra awardee Sanjiv Kumar. He said: “It has been given to only 21 people in Indian history so far. It is the highest recognition and bravery award given during war time.”

Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee! #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/CZsqlHxRj6 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2023

The post garnered 4.4 lakh views and over 7,000 likes.

The flight captain further described how Kumar led a team to capture the “Area Flag Top” in Kargil. At the end of the video, he was given a token of appreciation by the cabin crew.

A gesture of this magnitude has captured the attention of the internet users with people applauding the airlines.

“Heartwarming video! I have met Sanjay Kumar sir and he is the humblest person you’ll come across. He speaks politely and praises his officers for whatever he contributes. This is coming from a person with the highest wartime military decoration!” wrote a user.

Heartwarming video ! I have had the honour of meeting Sanjay Kumar sir and he is the humblest person you’ll come across, speaks politely and always praises his officers for whatever he could contribute. This coming from a person who has the highest wartime military decoration!! — Tanveer Singh (@TanveerEth) July 24, 2023

Another user said: “This video made my day. Thank you @IndiGo6E for the honour of our real hero. Jay Hind.”

This video made my day. Thank you @IndiGo6E for the honour of our real hero. Jay hind 🇮🇳 — Shesh Nath Pandey (@navdrohi) July 24, 2023

“Just wonderful. Great to see those who have served recognized. Even more so the truly brave,” said a third user.

Just wonderful. Great to see those who have served being recognized. Even more so the truly brave. — Vivek (@viv_chand) July 23, 2023

