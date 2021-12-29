Watch: IndiGo pilot makes flight announcement in Tulu on board; netizens laud officer for promoting local language

On a flight departing to Mangaluru from Mumbai on 24 December, First Officer Pradeep Padmashali welcomed his passengers on board in Tulu. The language is spoken primarily in the region of Dakshina Kannada

An IndiGo pilot’s in-flight announcement went viral on social media recently. While it is customary to make announcements in Hindi or English, First Officer Pradeep Padmashali surprised people on board by giving an in-flight announcement in his native language Tulu.

On a flight departing to Mangaluru from Mumbai on 24 December, First Officer Padmashali welcomed his passengers on board by speaking in Tulu. The language is spoken primarily in the region of Dakshina Kannada.

A video of the officer wishing passengers a safe and comfortable journey has gone viral on the internet. As per a News18 report, the annoucement was made in IndiGo flight 6E 6051, which was due to take off at 7 pm that day. Watch the video here:

Happy to see how Captian Pradeep Padmashali announces in Tulu language on Indigo flight from Bombay to Mangalore....! 😍 Thank you so much @IndiGo6E lots of Love from Tuluvas to you ..❤️#Indigo #TuluLanguage #flights pic.twitter.com/Be3IlrzcRR — Beauty of Tulunad (@beautyoftulunad) December 25, 2021

In the viral Twitter clip, pilot Padmashali can be seen speaking on the microphone and welcoming people in Tulu. He wishes them a safe journey in Tulu and then switches to English. While making the announcements in English, the pilot informs his passengers that the short greeting was in his mother tongue. He then introduces himself and the other crew members of the flight.

The social media clip has gained much appreciation and the pilot has been praised for greeting people in his local language.

An impressed Twitter user wrote, "This is super awesome. A big thank you IndiGo6E and to the pilot Mr Pradeep. Good to see IndiGo encourage the use of native language like Tulu".

Another user mentioned that they loved to hear the regional languages of states and this was a wonderful gesture by Officer Padmashali. Many people also acknowledged the efforts of the officer, saying that he nailed the announcement and added that his accent was on point.

Take a look at some more twitter reactions:

Keep it up we like you and your language I really appreciate you for using language every state and city use there regional language so we have to use our regional language too I am happy to hear goodluck and continue with that 👍👍👍👍👍 — Ashwin poojari (@ashwinspoojari) December 28, 2021

❤️❤️ @IndiGo6E Thanks to you and your Pilot who promoted this beautiful language. — That Weird Guy (@NikitArsenal) December 28, 2021