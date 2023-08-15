WATCH: Indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns salute roar for first time on Independence Day 2023
The 105 mm Indian field guns replaced the traditional 25-pounder British guns that were used for the salute at all the ceremonies of national importance
On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the country celebrated the spirit of Aatmnirbharta by firing indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns as part of ceremonial 21 Guns salute at the Red Fort in New Delhi.
This is the first time that these indigenous guns have been used for ceremonial firing at the Independence Day celebrations.
#WATCH | Delhi | 105 mm Light Field Guns firing as part of the ceremonial salute today. This is the first time that these indigenous guns have been used for ceremonial firing at the #IndependenceDay celebrations.
(Video source: Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/Pf2mNaEtLX
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
During the Independence Day 2022 celebrations, the Indian Made ATAGS were introduced for the 21 Gun salute.
The Gun salute was started by ATAGS and the 25-pounder British guns followed. However, this time, the 25-pounder British guns did not participate in the 21 Gun salute ceremony.
Notably, the Made in India 105mm Indian Field Guns were used for the 21-Gun Salute at Kartavya Path on 26 January during the Republic Day 2023 Parade.
The 105 mm Indian Field has been modified indigenously and is considered to be one of the major assets of the Indian Army’s artillery.
