WATCH: Indian oil's gas pipeline explodes in river Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

A video capturing an incident in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has been making rounds on social media. The footage shows the Yamuna River experiencing a sudden surge of water. This event was caused by a burst in an underwater pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The authorities from IOC confirmed the occurrence of a leakage in the Dari-Panipat Natural Gas Pipeline, which was promptly identified and addressed. The specific location of the leakage was detected in Jagos village, Baghpat district.

IOC officials took swift action to mitigate the situation by closing both upstream and downstream valves, effectively gaining control over the situation.

#WATCH | “…The villagers saw this in the Yamuna River. When we reached the spot we came to know that the Panipat-Dadri gas pipeline had a leakage. I contacted the concerned department and the valves were closed…Slowly, the situation improved…It is an Indian Oil gas… pic.twitter.com/WM4RLCsZ6F — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh said there has been no casualty in this incident.

“The villagers saw this in the Yamuna River. When we reached the spot we came to know that the Panipat-Dadri gas pipeline had a leakage. I contacted the concerned department and the valves were closed…Slowly, the situation improved…It is an Indian Oil gas pipeline,” said SDM Baraut, Subhash Singh.

The SDM said senior officials who reached the spot alerted the people in the area and also informed the gas company about the incident. The gas supply in the pipeline has been stopped, Singh added.

