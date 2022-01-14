Watch | Indian Army jawans play volleyball in knee-deep snow, internet salutes their spirit

The video shows a group of Indian jawans playing volleyball while being buried in knee-deep snow.

While the chilly winter season has made most of us sluggish, Indian Army soldiers continue to guard our borders even in these extreme weather conditions. Be it patrolling or rescuing citizens in dire conditions, the lives of these brave hearts are filled with challenges.

Recently, a video of Indian soldiers playing volleyball in a snow-covered area has gone viral on social media. The video shows a group of Indian jawans playing volleyball while being buried in knee-deep snow. The Army jawans can also be seen covered in winter clothes from head to toe.

The heartening video was shared on Twitter by IAS Awanish Sharan on his official handle. The clip was captioned, “The best ‘Winter Games’. Our Jawans’.”

Watch the video here:

The best ‘Winter Games.’

Our Jawans. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8Jwk4CEy2W — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 13, 2022

In the viral clip, the group can be seen playing enthusiastically even when it is snowing heavily. The soldiers are divided in teams and can be seen playing the game with much vigour and energy. The brave hearts also burst into joy when they score a point in the game. The jawans can also be seen giving a ‘high-five’ to each other after making a score.

The video has gone viral on the internet, earning more than 131,000 views on Twitter and around 14,000 likes since it was shared on 13 January.

The 17-second clip also prompted a plethora of reactions from users. A Twitter user wrote, "It’s so pleasant to see they keep themselves happy and motivated in such harsh conditions”, while another commented, “Salute Indian Army, Jai Hind Jai Bharat”.

Most internet users lauded the strength and courage of the army personnel and saluted them for working and playing games even in such tough weather conditions.

Take a look at some more reactions here:

No wonder they are the fittest & toughest & get to do the most adventurous things in the world which we do on iPhone etc Jai Jawan !!! — Vivek Prabhu (@vivekenggg) January 13, 2022

Feeling happy to see this....jai hind 😘😘😘😘 — sai raghuvaran (@sai_raghuvaran) January 13, 2022

One can have fun at all times .. in all conditions 🙌🏼 — J🎾Y ANAND🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@HighwayStar2910) January 13, 2022

Indian Army soldiers have always been a source of inspiration for the country. Recently, a video of an Indian Army personnel who stood his ground despite chilly winds and snowfall went viral on social media and citizens applauded the resilient spirit of the Army personnel.

Watch the video here:

No easy hope or lies

Shall bring us to our goal,

But iron sacrifice

Of body, will, and soul.

There is but one task for all

One life for each to give

Who stands if Freedom fall? pic.twitter.com/X3p3nxjxqE — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2022

What do you think of the Army jawans' playing volleyball video?