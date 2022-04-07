Watch| Indian Army aspirant runs 350 km with Tricolour in hand to motivate youth

The video won many hearts online and internet users across the country applauded him for his spirit and determination.

Suresh Bhichar from Rajasthan is one among the lakhs of young candidates who wish to join the Indian Army. In a display of superhuman grit, the 24-year Indian Army Aspirant from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, whose video has gone viral, ran hundreds of kilometres from Rajasthan’s Sikar to Delhi in demand of the escalation in the Indian Army’s recruitment process. As per news agency ANI reports, Bhichar made headlines after he covered a long journey of 350 kilometres in just 50 hours.

With a flag in his hand, Bhichar ran all the way to join the demonstration that was held by Army aspirants in the Capital against delays in defence recruitment. He expressed his utmost passion to join the force but the recruitment process got delayed due to the COVID-19 scenario.

Bhichar also added that youth from his district is getting older as the recruitment is postponed for 2 years. He stepped out to take up the run and embarked on his arduous journey on 29 March to motivate the youth who has given up after not getting opportunities.

He also added that he used to start running at 4 in the morning and stopped only after reaching nearby petrol pumps where he was getting food and support from local army aspirants.

ANI shared a clip of Suresh Bhichar on Twitter where he is seen running steadily with the Indian National Flag in his hand. The video won many hearts online and internet users across the country applauded him for his spirit and determination.

A huge crowd of prospective army candidates congregated at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest against the delay in the recruitment process for the Indian armed forces. No recruitment in the Army, Air Force and Navy for non-officer posts for the past two years is severely affecting the careers of many aspiring candidates.