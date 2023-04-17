WATCH: Indian Army artillery unit conducts high altitude drills

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): The artillery is often referred to as the ‘king of war’. Ever since cannons were invented hundreds of years ago, artillery has changed the course of countless battles and wars.

In modern times, artillery has played a crucial role during innumerable cross-border skirmishes between the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since last week, the Gajraj Corps, a part of the corps of artillery of the Indian Army, has been carrying out high-altitude firing exercises at the Mandala high altitude range in Arunachal Pradesh.

Watch the video here: