WATCH: In UP's Hapur, 7 youths ride a bike, one sits on pillion rider’s shoulder

A recently surfaced video depicts a group of seven young individuals riding a single motorcycle in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. What’s even more concerning is that one of them is seated atop the pillion rider’s shoulders.

This incident has raised concerns about road safety. The footage captures seven young men leisurely riding the bike while being recorded by someone inside a car. The individuals in the video were seen smiling towards the camera.

Watch the viral video:

After the video went viral, the police was notified and the individuals in the video were arrested. In addition, a fine of Rs 22,000 was imposed by the police.

The Hapur police took to Twitter, stating, “Seven men were performing dangerous stunts on a bike in the rural area of Hapur. The video of this incident went viral on social media. Following the release of the video, the Hapur police took immediate action and fined the bike riders Rs 22,000 and seized the vehicle. Further action is being taken.”

With inputs from agencies