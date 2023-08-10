WATCH: In UP's Hapur, 7 youths ride a bike, one sits on pillion rider’s shoulder
The footage captures seven young men riding the bike while being recorded by someone inside a car. The individuals in the video were seen smiling towards the camera
A recently surfaced video depicts a group of seven young individuals riding a single motorcycle in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. What’s even more concerning is that one of them is seated atop the pillion rider’s shoulders.
This incident has raised concerns about road safety. The footage captures seven young men leisurely riding the bike while being recorded by someone inside a car. The individuals in the video were seen smiling towards the camera.
Watch the viral video:
Video of 7 people riding a bike in #Hapur goes viral, raising questions on the working style of Hapur police. #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/wfMfjkOkdF
Related Articles
— Akshara (@Akshara117) August 9, 2023
After the video went viral, the police was notified and the individuals in the video were arrested. In addition, a fine of Rs 22,000 was imposed by the police.
The Hapur police took to Twitter, stating, “Seven men were performing dangerous stunts on a bike in the rural area of Hapur. The video of this incident went viral on social media. Following the release of the video, the Hapur police took immediate action and fined the bike riders Rs 22,000 and seized the vehicle. Further action is being taken.”
थाना हापुड़ देहात क्षेत्रांतर्गत एक बाइक पर 07 युवक/बच्चे सवार होकर हुड़दंग/स्टंट करते हुए बाइक चलाने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ, जिसका #Hapurpolice द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए उक्त बाइक का 22,000/- रु0 का चालान कर सीज किया गया है।
.@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/E59L03FDFS
— HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) August 9, 2023
With inputs from agencies
also read
'Keep grinding': Meet 68-year-old weightlifter mom who is inspiring internet with her workout
The 68-year-old's son-turned-trainer Ajay Sangwan calls her the 'Dangal Pehalwan' looking at the way she runs and pushes more than 200 kgs of weight in the gym. With over 6,000 Instagram followers, Ajay handles her mother's online presence
'Some moments stay in your heart forever': Google techie's lesson in life and class wins internet
Sharing the underlying memory linked to the incident, Vikramaditya recalled how power kicked off in the middle of the coding class but since everyone insisted on continuing the class, they got their flashlights on
Employees learn bhangra in office, internet on lookout for such workplace
The goal of maintaining a good work-life balance is known to have numerous benefits for both employees and employers alike. The concept provides for less stress, lower burnout risk and a more positive sense of well-being