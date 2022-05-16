In the video, a middle-aged man is seen picking up dried leaves and placing them in the machine. These products are made by locals using self-collected material which is eco-friendly and reduces plastic use too.

The widespread use of plastic products has harmed the earth in many ways across the world. Environmental enthusiasts and experts have many a time come forward to denounce the use of plastic products and adopt eco-friendly items like biodegradable plates, bowls, and cutlery among others.

Sending a message on similar lines, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer (IFS), took to his social media handle and shared a video wherein villagers are seen making utensils using locally available areca leaves.

Areca leaves are one such type of biodegradable leaves that can be used for weddings, small gatherings/parties, office events, and even daily use too. The areca leaf products are not just biodegradable but ethically produced also.

Kaswan shared this post on 25 March, but the video has lately gone viral. Sharing the post, the IFS officer informed that this is the second such unit in forest villages that speaks of livelihood and sustainability.

In another tweet, Kaswan shared photos of the end products. “End product. Finished, good quality plates. In all shapes and sizes,” the IFS officer wrote.

Earlier to the above tweets, Kaswan had asserted that a recent batch of Range officers visited one of the manufacturing units that has been set up in forest villages. Informing about how to order the products, the IFS officer wrote that to place a wholesale order one can call on 8158014014 number.

Social media users have lauded the good initiative towards the environment. A few came out in support to introduce it across the country, while others gave their suggestion on contacting the Railway Ministry so that such plates can be introduced in trains.