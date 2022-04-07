Watch | IFS officer shares glimpses of challenges posed by forest fires in hilly terrains

As per statistics by the Forest Survey of India, Maharashtra is one of the leading forest fire-prone states with the number of incidents doubling from 22,499 in 2019 to 44,809 in 2021

Forest fires have an adverse impact on the environment and are a major cause of destroying the habitat of local flora and fauna.

As per statistics by the Forest Survey of India, Maharashtra is one of the leading forest fire-prone states with the number of incidents doubling from 22,499 in 2019 to 44,809 in 2021. Such incidents mostly occur in the period of January to March every year.

But what does it take to control such incidents?

Jayoti Banerjee, Indian Forest Service officer at the Melghat Tiger Reserve in Amravati, Maharashtra, took to Twitter to share glimpses of how forest officers control such disasters. In the video, officials are clambering down the slopes with heavy blowers to douse the fire in Melaghat's tough terrain.

Banerjee tweeted the video of the scene with the caption: “Just a glimpse as to what it takes to control #ForestFires in tough terrains of #MelghatTigerReserve #Foresters clambering down the slopes with 15kg Blowers to douse the blaze Most Forest Fires r man-made, Accidental or Mischief.. #Foresters risk their lives to douse most!”

Watch the clip here:

Just a glimpse as to what it takes to control #ForestFires in tough terrains of #MelghatTigerReserve #Foresters clambering down the slopes with 15kg Blowers to douse the blaze

Most Forest Fires r man made, Accidental or Mischief..#Foresters risk their lives to douse most! pic.twitter.com/JmdY8dHNy5 — Jayoti Banerjee 🇮🇳 (@jayotibanerjee) April 6, 2022

Reacting to the video, a user commented that he hoped it was a demo as it was dangerous to put out such a blazing fire with just four people.

Hope this is a demo vdo, forest fire 🔥 something very fierce & dangerous that cant be put off simply by four people — Jofert Sam (@joferts) April 6, 2022

To this, Banerjee replied that while it was good to be skeptical, the video was real. "Also our #ForestFireTeams have more people. With blowers even a few can control a fire site. Now don't call the orange flames in background as artificial too..” she added.

Another user questioned why drones are not used to make the process safe, to which Banerjee replied:

We use #Drones extensively for Monitoring Active #ForestFireSites#MelghatTigerReserve is precipitous terrain.Fires stretches along ridges for kms.

But who knows..With upscaling of tech & more innovators like @elonmusk We may one day tackle #ForestFires with more ease & safety. pic.twitter.com/U1ny8LTI7a — Jayoti Banerjee 🇮🇳 (@jayotibanerjee) April 6, 2022

Some of the users even commented on the challenges faced in hilly terrains, to which Banerjee responded several factors, including heavy winds, high temperature and steep slopes make it a challenge to douse forest fires in terrains such as Melghats. She also stated that even after the flames are put out, a simmering stump or ember may fly and set ablaze a fresh patch of forests.

True.

Many Factors make it worse.

If it is too windy, high temperature,steep slopes..

Even after the forest fires are doused, a simmering stump or ember may fly and set ablaze a fresh patch of forests. Specially tough in hilly spots. As in #Melghats. — Jayoti Banerjee 🇮🇳 (@jayotibanerjee) April 6, 2022

How do you think can we deal with the issue of forest fires?