Watch I Railway employee's brave deed helps train resume journey

The Ministry of Railways has shared a video today, 20 June, that shows how its employees are committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers. The clip shows an employee of the ministry performing a brave feat to help a train resume its journey.

Identified as Assistant Loco Pilot Ganesh Ghosh, the employee can be crawling under the coaches of the train, while it is halted on a bridge. Ghosh carefully climbs under the coaches and repairs the air leakage issue plaguing the train. Due to his swift assistance, the train could continue on its journey timely.

The video was shared by the Ministry of Railways with the caption, “Yatriyon ki seva aur suraksha mei samarpit. Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24x7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge and rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey.”

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1538771244061196289

The video garnered several reactions. Several praised the employee for his dedication to his job.

https://twitter.com/AdyGupte/status/1538831441140002816

Some pondered how little employees like Ghosh get paid for risking their lives like this.

https://twitter.com/yadav0815/status/1538781264173338624

Others wrote that the leakage issue should have been checked properly at the origin station.

https://twitter.com/Abhi19492/status/1538799906218835968

This is not the first video posted by the Ministry of Railways that has gone viral in recent days. The ministry had earlier posted a video of a Railway Protection Force personnel saving the life of an elderly woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi division.

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1538123301503275009?

The woman was crossing the tracks when the RPF personnel pulled her towards the platform. Seconds later, a train whizzed past the station. The officer’s timely intervention saved the woman’s life.

In its tweet, the ministry also advised everyone to use the footover bridge instead of crossing railway tracks to go from one platform to the other.

