During the ongoing deadlock in Parliament, Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge told Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar when they met on Wednesday, Dhankhar appeared angry.

In response, Dhankhar, in a lighthearted manner, said that he has been a married man for over 45 years and told Kharge that he is never angry. He mentioned that senior advocates have no right to display anger, especially towards authority figures, and requested Kharge to modify his statement.

Mallikarjun Kharge responded and said, “Maybe you don’t show your anger, but you do get angry.” The chairman chuckled and made a playful remark, stating that since his wife is not a member of the house, they cannot discuss her in the context of their relationship. However, he added that they could discuss other matters if needed.

Kharge said that the opposition has consistently raised the matter of debating the Manipur issue under Rule 267. He suggested to the chairman that they convene a meeting at 1 pm in his chamber to discuss this matter further.

Kharge expressed his frustration, stating that even a simple proposal like this is not being accepted. He further pointed out that when they request the presence of the Prime Minister during debates, it was also not accepted. Kharge remarked that the level of defense for the Prime Minister is so high that he finds it hard to understand.

In response to Kharge’s remarks about defending PM Modi, the Rajya Sabha chairman emphasized that India is a nation with a population of over 1.3 billion people and a highly functional and vibrant democracy that is recognized globally. He highlighted India’s unique constitutional democracy even at the village level. The chairman stated that the Prime Minister does not need defense from him as PM Modi’s achievements and recognition on global platforms, including the US Senate and Congress, speak for themselves. He asked Kharge to take pride in these accomplishments.