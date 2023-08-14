WATCH: Hizbul terrorist’s brother join PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, hoists Tricolour at home in J&K
In the viral video Rayees Mattoo, Javid's brother, can be seen proudly waving the Tricolour from the window
Ahead of Independence Day, the family of Javid Mattoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, raised the Indian National flag at their residence in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.
In the viral video Rayees Mattoo, Javid’s brother, can be seen proudly waving the Tricolour from the window.
Impact of neutralizing terrorism in Kashmir..
Rais Mattu, brother of Hizbul Mujahideen #terrorist Javed Mattu, hoisted the tricolor at his house in Sopore.#IndianArmy #CRPF #BSF #HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #Srinagar #Tirangabikerally pic.twitter.com/XkjOmJhTVL
Related Articles
— JAWAN 24×7 🇮🇳 (@Jawan24x7) August 14, 2023
Javid Mattoo, who goes by aliases such as Faisal, Saqib, and Musaib, is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen and is listed among the top 10 targets in the region by security agencies.
After the video went viral, Rayees Mattoo told ANI, “I expressed my heartfelt gesture while waving the Tiranga. No external pressure influenced me… Our beloved land is superior to all others, and we are its proud inhabitants. Positive changes have taken place, exemplified by my ability to operate my shop on the 14th of August, which was previously closed for several days. Past political maneuvers were manipulative… My brother turned to this path in 2009, and since then, we’ve lost contact with him… If he’s still alive, I earnestly implore him to return… The situation has transformed, rendering Pakistan powerless… We are, and always will be, devoted Indians.”
#WATCH | Rayees Mattoo says, “I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone…Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development. For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August, it used to be… https://t.co/rWOfMLbTOg pic.twitter.com/hF1yx0P4vI
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative from 13 to 15 August.
A grand ‘Tiranga’ rally was also taken out in Srinagar on Sunday, with the participation of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Without naming anyone directly, Manoj Sinha remarked, “They, who used to say that there wouldn’t be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga, would have understood that every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag as much as people from any other part of the country.”
With inputs from agencies
also read
Independence Day: 10 creative activity ideas for kids
Independence Day is not just a holiday but an opportunity to teach children about the values and sacrifices that led to the freedom they enjoy. These engaging activities will create lasting memories while instilling a sense of pride, gratitude, and understanding of the significance of the day.
Independence Day 2023: From first elections to Asian Games, historical events that shaped India
Independence Day 2023: Independent India held its first general elections in 1951-52. The results declared the Congress Party's victory, making Jawaharlal Nehru India's first undisputed elected Prime Minister
Independence Day 2023: Here are India's achievements post-independence
Independence Day 2023: India has seen advancements in several fields including technology, space exploration, healthcare and education