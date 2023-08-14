WATCH: Hizbul terrorist’s brother join PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, hoists Tricolour at home in J&K

Ahead of Independence Day, the family of Javid Mattoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, raised the Indian National flag at their residence in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the viral video Rayees Mattoo, Javid’s brother, can be seen proudly waving the Tricolour from the window.

Javid Mattoo, who goes by aliases such as Faisal, Saqib, and Musaib, is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen and is listed among the top 10 targets in the region by security agencies.

After the video went viral, Rayees Mattoo told ANI, “I expressed my heartfelt gesture while waving the Tiranga. No external pressure influenced me… Our beloved land is superior to all others, and we are its proud inhabitants. Positive changes have taken place, exemplified by my ability to operate my shop on the 14th of August, which was previously closed for several days. Past political maneuvers were manipulative… My brother turned to this path in 2009, and since then, we’ve lost contact with him… If he’s still alive, I earnestly implore him to return… The situation has transformed, rendering Pakistan powerless… We are, and always will be, devoted Indians.”

#WATCH | Rayees Mattoo says, “I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone…Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development. For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August, it used to be… https://t.co/rWOfMLbTOg pic.twitter.com/hF1yx0P4vI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative from 13 to 15 August.

A grand ‘Tiranga’ rally was also taken out in Srinagar on Sunday, with the participation of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Without naming anyone directly, Manoj Sinha remarked, “They, who used to say that there wouldn’t be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga, would have understood that every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag as much as people from any other part of the country.”

With inputs from agencies