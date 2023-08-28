WATCH: Heavy police deployment in Nuh, surrounding areas as Hindu outfits firm on today's rally

Security has been beefed up in Haryana’s Nuh district and other surrounding areas in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘shobha yatra’ today.

Hindu groups have said they will go ahead with their “shobha yatra”, despite the authorities denying permission for any rally in the communally-sensitive district.

#WATCH | Haryana | Heavy police deployment in Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call for ‘Yatra’. pic.twitter.com/I7UMpwrlqW — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Officials said police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened.

#WATCH | Haryana | Security tightened in Nuh and surrounding areas in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call for ‘Yatra’. Visuals from Nuh-Gurugram border pic.twitter.com/6LotAGHTLE — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks today, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

It has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area, till Monday.

“At Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed, in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call for yatra,” said Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police.

#WATCH | Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police says “At Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed, in view of Vishwa… pic.twitter.com/QkKdVr8hlj — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police, said that the situation is peaceful and only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district from Nuh-Gurugram border.

“The situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct ‘yatra’. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district, outside vehicles are returned from this point,” he added.

#WATCH | Haryana | Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police says “Security arrangements have been made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call for Yatra today. The situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct ‘Yatra’. Only locals of Nuh are allowed… pic.twitter.com/v8bFYiHUBf — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on 31 July leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

On 13 August, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood on Monday instead of holding any ‘yatra’. Permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’, he said.

“Instead of a ‘yatra’, people can visit temples in their areas for ‘jalabhishek’,” he said and asserted that it is the state government’s responsibility to maintain law and order.

28 August is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

With inputs from agencies