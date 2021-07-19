Watch: Heartwarming video of Mumbai policeman helping father and daughter to safety on flooded road

The Mumbai Police shared the video of the incident on its official social media handle along with the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAhot.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains from the past few weeks that has led to inundated roads, deferment of local trains, and damage to property. Amid the incessant rainfall, a policeman was spotted going beyond the call of duty to help a father-daughter stuck in the rain.

The Mumbai Police shared the video of the incident on its official social media handle along with the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAhot.

“You Can Count On Us! Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” the caption read.

The video shows the policeman, amid knee-deep water, helping the injured man and his daughter to reach a safe place as heavy rain continues to pour.

Check out the viral video here:

The injured man was with his daughter at the Kandivali traffic chowk. As they were looking for help, Police Naik Rajendra Shegar came to their aid and guided them.

Minutes after being posted on social media, netizens thanked the police and by retweeting and liking the video.

Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert warning in Mumbai as heavy rains lashed the city that continued till today morning. This continuous rain has caused severe water-logging and destruction to the city. The heavy rains have claimed 30 lives in the metropolitan city so far.

Check on the recent weather update here:

#MumbaiWeather forecast July 19: THUNDERSHOWERS IN CITY AND SUBURBS; POSSIBILITY OF VERY - EEXTREMELY HEAVY RAINFALL AT ISOLATED PLACES. High tide

07:29 - 3.60 m

19:01 - 3.58 m Low tide:

13:14 - 2.22 m Average rainfall in last 24hrs

CT- 48.88 mm

WS- 51.89 mm

ES- 90.65 mm https://t.co/kjYJjdXufK — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 19, 2021

Among the many lives being lost, six people were injured in five separate rain-related incidents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a high-level meeting where he directed civic officials and rescue agencies to be alert in case any mishap is reported in the city. Amid the rain, the city is also facing power outages and water cuts due to the disruption.