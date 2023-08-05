WATCH: Haryana administration removes more illegal constructions in Nuh

On day two of razing illegal encroachments, the administration demolished several illicit constructions near SKM Government Medical College in Haryana’s Nuh district.

The demolition was carried out amid heavy security.

VIDEO | Several illegal constructions were razed to the ground in bulldozer action by the authorities in Haryana’s Nuh amid heavy police deployment earlier today. The action comes days after clashes between two groups in the area that claimed six lives. pic.twitter.com/KGfb0lNIKR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023

Similar bulldozer actions were carried out yesterday in Nuh’s Tauru where a similar Hindu-Muslim riot had occurred back in 2014.

The demolition drive comes days after clashes between two groups triggered widespread violence in the area.

“More than 45 commercial shops built illegally are being demolished on Nalhar road,” the District Town Planner of Nuh said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Nuh, Ashwini Kumar said, “This has been done on the direction of CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The encroachment was spread across 2.5 acres…All of it was illegal construction. It has been found that some of these people had involvement in the recent clashes.”

Meanwhile, the Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij has claimed that the violence behind the clashes in Nuh was part of a “big game plan.”

Till now, 176 arrests have been made for the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

“There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan,” Vij said.