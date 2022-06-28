One user called this clip the most ‘adorable thing’. Another user congratulated the couple and commented that the girl has found a gem of a person. Others jokingly said that the pandit was not gonna live with you guys so was okay.

During Hindu weddings, a bride is made to touch the feet of her husband once the marriage is solemnised. It is considered to be as a sigh of respect. But a recent video of a groom bending down and touching his bride’s feet has created quite a buzz on the internet.

The groom’s delightful gesture not only left the bride and family surprised, but also made the internet go gaga over the clip. The bride and groom have been identified as Diti Goradia and Arnav Roy, who recently got married.

Taking to Instagram, Goradia shared the video with a little anecdote. “Our pandit didn’t like this at all. But by the end of the ceremony, he whispered to me: ‘You are one very lucky girl.’ she captioned it. “Marry your equal in every sense of the word!” Goradia said. A text reading “a core memory” is also inserted in the video.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 6 million views and more than 4,19,000 likes. The video is a sharp contrast to the Indian traditions where an Indian bride usually touches the feet of her husband during or after marriage rituals.

